The most polarizing President in the history of the United States, Donald Trump is kicking his feet up in Florida after his departure from the White House and his impact remains to be a long-lasting one-- even in the hip-hop world. On his final day in office, Trump extended his Presidential pardon to a number of high-ranking hip-hop figures, including Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. Both rappers have shown to be extremely appreciative of the gesture. Kodak previously thanked Trump on social media, but he's taking his support to another level, cashing out on a new championship ring to show love to 45.

During his latest interview with Fat Joe and his lawyer Bradford Cohen, Kodak was compelled to show off one of his latest pick-ups from the jewelry store, which was one of the first places he visited after getting out of prison. Being granted clemency by Trump, Kodak wanted to show his allegiance to the former President by getting his name on a ring, flexing his "Trump Ties" piece on camera.

At the 19:30 mark in his new interview with Fat Joe, Kodak raised his ring to the camera, leaving time for the viewers and Joe to read what it says. "You see what it say?" proudly asks the rapper. "Trump Ties."



Much of Kodak's fanbase appreciates Trump's pardon of the rapper but doesn't support the former President. However, it makes complete sense that Yak would want to show out, having years removed from his sentence.

Do you like his new ring?