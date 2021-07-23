We're still waiting for Kanye West to upload his new album DONDA to streaming services, but fans got an exclusive chance to hear much of the project last night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. DONDA features new music with Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Pop Smoke, and more. Most surprisingly though, JAY-Z has an incredible new verse on the album, reuniting with his little brother and teasing Watch The Throne 2. After Hov's verse played over the stadium's loudspeakers, Twitter went absolutely nuts, and, unfortunately, some people got a little carried away, dragging Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian with tweets about how the music legend "traded" her in for his friend again.

As the world continues to react to Kanye West's new album, there is an increased number of tweets slandering Kim Kardashian being sent out. The billionaire reality television mogul was in attendance at the event with her family and their children, being welcomed by fans, but online, it was a different story.

A quick search for "Kim/Kanye" on Twitter will show you exactly how people are reacting to last night's exciting event, placing a focus on the people joking that Kim has been "traded in" for JAY-Z's friendship, and those saying that Hov only reunited with his bestie because Kim is no longer in the picture.

Check out what people are saying below and stay tuned -- DONDA is still on pace to release today on DSPs.