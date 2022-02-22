When you're as rich as Kim Kardashian, you can do stuff like this. As part of her recent cover story with Vogue, the billionaire businesswoman showed off her luxury car collection, highlighting three specific cars and revealing that she painted her entire fleet grey to match the color of her house.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"I've always been a car girl. I love cars," said Kim in the video. "I really wanted something different. I wanted my cars to kind of blend in, my house is grey and I wanted them to kind of match the house. So I did all grey cars instead of my typical matte silver that I used to do."

She proceeded to display her three favorite cars: a customized Lamborghini Urus, a one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce Ghost, and her baby, a Maybach sedan.

The vehicles she decided to show off have been impressing fellow car lovers, inviting comments about Kim's stunning taste in automobiles.

In recent weeks, Kim has been dominating the headlines with news about her divorce from Kanye West, her current relationship with Pete Davidson, her family's upcoming reality show on Hulu, and much more. Check out her car collection below and let us know what you think of her rides in the comments.