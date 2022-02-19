Kim Kardashian is showing off her not-so-humble abode. In the most recent episode of Vogue's Objects of Affection series, the 41-year-old takes viewers inside her minimalistic California mansion, which she and her estranged husband Kanye West first purchased back in 2014, as per the New York Post.

Upon acquiring the home eight years ago, Kimye spent six years gutting and rebuilding it from the ground up, resulting in the beautiful compound that exists today. While they spent some time living there together, following their separation, the socialite purchased the home from the rapper for $23 million.





"Everything in my house is really minimal," the SKIMS founder told the camera as the tour began. "I find there's so much chaos out in the world that when I come home I want it to be really quiet and I want everything to feel calming."

In the past, it's been said that Ye was the one who drew his partner towards the minimal aesthetic, but even after his departure, the decor in Kardashian's house remains the same. "Each kid can have their full style and taste in their bedroom and have so much fun, but in the main house, I really like the calmness."





The family kitchen boasts beautiful white marble countertops and light wood cupboards, while her sitting room features a small fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows – covered with white curtains – and a curved white couch and two matching chairs.

While the house is certainly amazing, it only gets better when you step outside and find yourself amongst a spacious backyard and basketball court, which overlooks a gym that the KUWTK star and her sisters frequently use to work out.

"It's the most amazing place for the kids to hang out," she shared, before also showing off her impressive car collection, including a Lamborghini, a Rolls-Royce, and a Maybach – check it all out in the video below.

