For Vogue's March cover story, the magazine interviewed Kim Kardashian and introduced her "new world," anchored by the billionaire businesswoman claiming that she "chose [her]self." In the photo spread, Kim rocked a number of stunning looks by Balenciaga, Givenchy, and other design houses -- but the majority of fans are talking about her photos with her and Kanye West's children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The cover story is planked by a collage of pictures of Kim and the kids having fun around the yard, with North dribbling around a silver basketball, Chicago and Psalm driving a green toy Lamborghini, and Saint looking like a future fashion icon in a North-styled Kawasaki-inspired 'fit. North actually styled all of the kids for this shoot.





Despite not being in the pictures (for obvious reasons if you've been keeping up with entertainment news), Kanye West has reacted to Kim's Vogue spread with the kids, wishing nothing more than for their family to get back together.

"GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER," wrote Ye as his caption on Instagram, sharing the photos to his own feed.

For months, Ye has been publicly begging for his family to get back together, but he has also been using his energy to tear them down in other posts, calling out Kim on social media and demanding apologies from her entire family.

As Ye seemingly moves on from his marriage, he has been spending a lot of time with his girlfriend, actress Julia Fox, as well as Chaney Jones, an influencer who is known for sharing a stark resemblance to Kim K.

Check out the photos of Kim and the kids below, as well as Kanye's reaction.







