Over the week, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) hasn't been shy in regards to airing out his grievances and speaking out on his views. Some of these issues have included his daughter Chicago wearing makeup and using filters, Corey Gamble being "godless," and streaming services taking money from music artists. When TMZ decided to run a late-night piece on his recent outings, it's no surprise he took the opportunity to shut that down as well.



Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Kanye West has an absurdly lengthy list of enemies. They range from children's cartoon characters, to entire months, to "the Devil himself." None of his worldly opposition holds a candle to TMZ, however. For years, Kanye's actions and opinions have been heavily scrutinized and made fun of through the popular "news" publication. Some angles of his mental health became misconstrued through their lens over the years, shifting the narrative on his situations. Lately, though, he's been laughing them off.

In recent weeks, post-Julia Fox scenario, Kanye has been seen with Chaney Jones. People instantly began with Kim Kardashian comparisons, as her outfits and visual demeanor had a notably striking resemblance. TMZ ran a segment about these developments, calling this woman "Kim 3.0" throughout the piece, saying that she adopted Kim Kardashian's style after she and Ye got together. Kanye took to his Instagram page to clear that up, while sarcastically laughing them out:

Kanye also used this opportunity to talk his sh*t, sans the added punctuation: "I been the most influential person in fashion since my heroes Ralph, Michael Jackson, and Puff. Nike been pushing the same old ass styles on y'all for years, but when someone is creative and influential, y'all call them weird. But I look good as f*ck, I'm rich as f*ck, I love God, and I'm having my way. It's my world now. Love you guys for life. That piece was entertaining."

We'll keep you updated on more Kanye West news as DONDA 2 approaches. Stay tuned to HNHH for more information.