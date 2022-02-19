Just last night, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) sent shots at Corey Gamble for allegedly kissing a woman that was not Kris Jenner. Today (February 19th), he offered more background on Corey Gamble's overall shady dealings.



Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren

Kanye West has been in the business of putting people on front street in the last couple of days. He's called out numerous corporations, business entities, billionaires, and people he simply doesn't align with for a variety of reasons. We've been witness to a potential fallout with Kid Cudi, a continued rampage towards Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson, and the deletion of an Apple sponsorship deal – all in less than a week's time. The positive news in all this is that DONDA 2 album announcements, details, and performance plans have been abundant in the midst of the chaos, but it seems that Ye isn't done speaking his piece.

As previously mentioned, Corey Gamble was witnessed allegedly courting another woman. Kanye made sure to broadcast this information on his Instagram page. Later, Kanye gave a detailed explication on some of his gripes with Corey Gamble and his views on what he sees as nefarious dealings:

"God has a plan to remove the Godless Corey needed to never be here anyway. And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person. A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in. He became the tv version of a father figure and as he always called hisself 'a REAL nigga.' He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to. So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party. We still never met his family. And I guess we never will. He got my wife linked with the liberals in a deep way. That was his Job. For some reason I always felt he worked for DuPont or some organization in that pedigree. Now he’s off to his next mission. His job is done. He’s not messy enough to do something like this. It's on purpose."



The tone took a pivot when Kanye began speaking on the grandmother of his children, Kris Jenner: "I love Kris. This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me. I respect her grind her hustle and her mind Kris is one of the best to ever do it."





A while later, more of Corey Gamble's sheisty ways were revealed via text message from Rodney Jerkins, claiming that Gamble stole instrumental files to give them to one of his own producers:





We can be nearly certain this won't be the last wild news we hear from the Ye camp as DONDA 2 is on the horizon.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates and news.