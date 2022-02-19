In recent days, Ye (or Kanye West, as he was once known) announced that DONDA 2 won't be released via tradiitional means.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Always moving with the intention of innovation, Kanye West declared that DONDA 2 will not be released through any streaming services. This includes Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and seemingly any other popular music streaming platforms. The declaration came with more information, stating that the newest entry into the DONDA series would only be available through a distribution app/site of his own creation: the Yeezy Stem Player app and stemplayer.com.





Ye was continuously active on Instagram through the day, as we've becomed accustomed to this Black Future Month. He celebrated the recently released jeen-yuhs doc's number one status on Netflix, and dropped a tracklist for the upcoming album:









Later in the day, Kanye posted some detailed analytics in regards to the sales of the physical Yeezy Stem Player. Though some fans were upset at the price of the small music and mp3-altering device, Ye decided to be transparent in regards to sales numbers, revenue, and his intent:

If Ye really decides to go the route he's speaking of, music releases through stemplayer.com may become the new norm for those in Yeezy's camp and others going forward.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates on this story.