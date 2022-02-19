"Somebody from Chicago let these people know what Skete meant when we was growing up!"
Throughout his career, Kanye West's barrier-breaking acts and antics have faced some opposition. Whether the animosity was self-started or the responsibility of a different party, Ye isn't new to having enemies.
Overnight, social media users engaged in conversations regarding Ye's recent posts, disses, and cut ties. After announcing that his newest project DONDA 2 will release exclusively through his Stem Player app (and not on any major streaming platforms), Apple cut their promotion deal instantly, forcing Ye to have to find a new service to livestream the upcoming DONDA EXPERIENCE in Miami. Of course, Ye took exception to this, as they didn't offer as much as a conversation with him in regards to the ordeal:
"I love how Apple only sees artist in only one way. They’ll sit with Daniel Ek but won’t meet with Ye. I remember me and Virg were with Daniel Ek in the club in Stockholm and he told me he could tell I get more p*ssy than him."
The instantaneous fall-out between Ye and Apple added them to his lengthy list of enemies. Twitter users compiled some of the names, but he was quick to point out that they missed quite a few. According to Kanye West, his enemy list (at one time or another, not necessarily a current feud) is as follows – listed in this manner for the sheer absurdity:
Taylor Swift
Nike
Kim K
His cousin
Wiz Khalifa
Jay-Z
Kid Cudi
Billie Eilish
Peppa Pig
Pete Davidson
Drake
Ray J
Justin Timberlake
Jimmy Kimmel
South Park
Deadmau5
Beyoncé
Bruno Mars
J. Cole
Travis Scott
Harriet Tubman
Apple
Spotify
Vivendi
Universal
Lucien Grange
Tik Tok
Black History Month
Obama
the whole cast of SNL
Hillary Clinton
the Devil himself
Corey Gamble
Bezos
Charlamagne
Disney
Liberals
and of course Skete
When you shake the game up as much as Ye does, this just comes with the territory.