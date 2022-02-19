Throughout his career, Kanye West's barrier-breaking acts and antics have faced some opposition. Whether the animosity was self-started or the responsibility of a different party, Ye isn't new to having enemies.

P&P/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Overnight, social media users engaged in conversations regarding Ye's recent posts, disses, and cut ties. After announcing that his newest project DONDA 2 will release exclusively through his Stem Player app (and not on any major streaming platforms), Apple cut their promotion deal instantly, forcing Ye to have to find a new service to livestream the upcoming DONDA EXPERIENCE in Miami. Of course, Ye took exception to this, as they didn't offer as much as a conversation with him in regards to the ordeal:

"I love how Apple only sees artist in only one way. They’ll sit with Daniel Ek but won’t meet with Ye. I remember me and Virg were with Daniel Ek in the club in Stockholm and he told me he could tell I get more p*ssy than him."





The instantaneous fall-out between Ye and Apple added them to his lengthy list of enemies. Twitter users compiled some of the names, but he was quick to point out that they missed quite a few. According to Kanye West, his enemy list (at one time or another, not necessarily a current feud) is as follows – listed in this manner for the sheer absurdity:

Taylor Swift

Nike

Kim K

His cousin

Wiz Khalifa

Jay-Z

Kid Cudi

Billie Eilish

Peppa Pig

Pete Davidson

Drake

Ray J

Justin Timberlake

Jimmy Kimmel

South Park

Deadmau5

Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

J. Cole

Travis Scott

Harriet Tubman

Apple

Spotify

Vivendi

Universal

Lucien Grange

Tik Tok

Black History Month

Obama

the whole cast of SNL

Hillary Clinton

the Devil himself

Corey Gamble

Bezos

Charlamagne

Disney

Liberals

and of course Skete





When you shake the game up as much as Ye does, this just comes with the territory.