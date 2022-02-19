Just weeks after a heated exchange between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West over the presentation and internet safety of their children, new pictures of Chicago have surfaced, much to her father's dismay.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

For nearly a week, Kanye and Kim K went back and forth in regards to their young childrens' social activity and web usage. Centered at this conversation was North West's TikTok, which Kanye deemed unsafe for children (even citing the directly stated rules of the application/social media site). Kim stated that it was just a means of expression, and that Kanye was attempting to take away her autonomy.

This came off as a bit hypocritical to some fans, however, as Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Mason expressed the same concern in months prior. Kim regarded his concerns as "mature," even going as far as saying "You are so protective over all of your cousins and family."

As the new selfies of Chicago West surfaced on the web, Kanye took to his Instagram page once again to express his thoughts. His opinion remains unchanged. "These pics are too grown looking for my little girl."





The photo seems to feature some very simple lipstick, possibly. The more prominent attribute is the use of filters, and the fact that the images were posted in the first place. These seem to be his concerns as far back as the initial TikTok conversation. We'll have to wait and see what Kim Kardashian thinks about his perspective.

