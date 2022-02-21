Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is back at the top of the headlines. For years, the media has taken a keen focus on Ye's personal life, as well as his professional endeavors. Most recently, his separation from Kim Kardashian has been at the forefront of most pop-culture reports, in addition to other news about Pete Davidson (Kim's new boyfriend), Julia Fox (Ye's one-month-long fling), and Chaney Jones (the Kim K lookalike who has most recently been linked romantically to Ye).

As media personalities across the world share their take on Ye and Kim's divorce, Ye has been belittling Pete Davidson by using a new nickname for him: "Skete." Referring to the comedian as "Skete" Davidson, Ye has earned a few questions from Charlamagne Tha God, Andrew Schulz, and the rest of the Brilliant Idiots podcast crew. On Saturday's (February 19) new episode of the show, the group discussed whether it is disrespectful for Ye to be calling Pete "Skete."



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images -- Ye during the Super Bowl LVI Pregame at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022



James Devaney/Getty Images

"Is calling the man who's currently dating your ex-wife, is calling him 'Skete' an insult?" asked Charla at the 28-minute mark of the podcast. Andrew Schulz attempted to argue that the nickname is "accurate" because Pete has been "skeeting on [his] ex-wife."

"So you are being more descriptive than insulting," said Schulz. "I don't know if it's that bad."

Other members on the panel asked if Ye means that Pete looks like "skeet", to which they agreed that he's likely not doing that.

"I think that's a horrible name to call somebody who's currently with your ex-wife," said Charlamagne. "Skete!? Why is that even in your mind? Why are you putting that in other people's minds?"

Charlamagne goes on to say, "It's kinda just sad to watch, bro."

What do you think of Ye calling Pete Davidson "Skete?" Do you think it's disrespectful? Let us know in the comments and watch the video below at the 28-minute mark.