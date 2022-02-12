The premiere of Act I of Kanye West's jeen-yuhs documentary on Netflix is quickly approaching, but ahead of that, the "Good Morning" rapper and a group of his closest friends (including DaBaby, Taraji P. Henson, Quavo, Roddy Ricch, and Jason Lee) got to attend a screening of the project at Los Angeles' Mother Wolf restaurant.

Surprisingly, the father of four's girlfriend, 32-year-old Julia Fox, wasn't in attendance, despite the fact that they've been nearly inseparable for the past few weeks. In her place, was Ye's other ongoing fling – Instagram model Chaney Jones, who just so happens to look eerily similar to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.





In case you missed it, the Uncut Gems actress and her new man are reportedly in an "open relationship," and she's rumoured to be chatting up a mystery man out east while West explores his connection with Jones.

As TMZ notes, the 24-year-old's outfit of choice (which, in all likelihood could've been styled by her date) looked very much like something the SKIMS founder would wear – a skin-tight catsuit, paired with gloved, boots, and of course, black sunglasses.

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

As we previously reported, the crowd at the documentary screening heard an inspiring speech from the project's star about what he's coined as "Black Future Month."

"When you have people next to you that believe in you, and a community, and that the community sticks together, that’s the way that we can protect each other," the Yeezy creator explained. "It ain’t about the money, it’s about our power and our respect collectively."

