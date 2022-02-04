The premiere date for Kanye West's highly anticipated jeen-yuhs documentary is quickly approaching, and in preparation, Netflix has dropped off the official trailer for the forthcoming three-part series.

On Friday, February 4th, the streamer delivered the nearly three-minute-long visual, which takes us back in time twenty-one years to the early days of Ye's career, long before he had established himself as the multi-hyphenate that we know and love him as today.

Courtesy of Netflix

"Twenty-one years ago, Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons met Kanye West and saw something so special that he moved from Chicago to New York City to document Ye's journey to become the next great rapper. Neither of them had any idea where just how far that journey would take them," the project's synopsis explains.

As you may have heard, the 44-year-old previously posted a public proclamation to his Instagram page, requesting that he be given the final edit of the documentary before it hit Netflix, although Coodie and Chike shut that down, saying that "God has the final cut."

"I asked him, 'Did he watch the film?' And he said, 'I have a process,'" Coodie recalled of a recent run-in with the "FML" rapper, laughing. "I said, 'That's great that you got your process.' And we just talked as brothers from that point."

Courtesy of Netflix

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival last month. A press release reveals that – ahead of Act I's February 16th Netflix debut – Iconic Events Releasing and TIME Studios will be showing the documentary in theatres nationwide for a one-day engagement on February 10th.

Check out the official trailer below.