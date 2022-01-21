Kanye West is giving a final warning to Netflix and the creators of the upcoming highly-anticipated documentary, jeen-yuhs. The upcoming documentary trilogy is set to explore the last two decades of Ye's career and life, but the legendary artist wants more of a say in how he is portrayed in the film.

Taking to Instagram, Ye shared a final warning to the producers of the doc, demanding that he has the final edit before it goes live.

"I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance," wrote Ye, signing off with a smiley-face emoji.



Gotham/Getty Images

jeen-yuhs is set to premiere on Netflix on February 16. Directed by Coodie and Chike, jeen-yuhs looks at the last twenty-one years of Ye's life, including the death of his mother, his failed presidential run, and numerous controversies that have dominated the media landscape.

With such a short time before the documentary premieres, do you think it will get pushed back so Ye could give it a final cut? Check out his post below.



