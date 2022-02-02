Kanye West may want the final edit of his forthcoming Netflix documentary, but it doesn't look like he's going to get it. According to Rolling Stone, the project's directors – a duo by the name of Coodie and Chike – have denied Ye's request to "be in charge of his own image" for multiple reasons.

"Me and Chike have a company called Creative Control," Coodie explained, "because you don't want to lose your creative control."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The director revealed that he crossed paths with the "Flashing Lights" rapper in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 1st, at which time they had a discussion about the issue. "I asked him, 'Did he watch the film?' And he said, 'I have a process,'" Coodie recalled, laughing. "I said, 'That's great that you got your process.' And we just talked as brothers from that point."

In case you missed it, last month the father of four made a public declaration on Instagram, demanding that he have the final say on what the finished jeen-yuhs product looks like. "I’m going to say this kindly for the last time," the 44-year-old wrote at the time.

"I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance."





While Chike and his partner can't help out West as the three-part documentary has already been completed and submitted, he did admit that he sees Ye's post as a "blessing" that's only generated extra attention for the forthcoming film.

"God has the final cut," Coodie said, ending the conversation. Check out the trailer for Netflix's jeen-yuhs documentary event below.

