Kanye West "re-married" Kim Kardashian as part of the public Donda listening sessions last year but he's kicking off the Donda 2 rollout with a lookalike instead of his ex-wife, being spotted with doppelgänger Chaney Jones in Malibu on Monday night (February 7).

As his divorce rages on in ugly fashion, Kanye West has been teasing the upcoming release of his highly-anticipated new studio album, Donda 2. Ye has been spotted in the studio with everybody from Antonio Brown, DaBaby, Travis Scott, Madonna, Marilyn Manson, Blueface, and more during this stretch of his career. Previewing the album for an exclusive list of guests in Malibu, Ye held a Donda 2 listening session at Nobu with Travis Scott and Kendall Jenner in attendance. Chaney Jones, the Kim lookalike, was also there, heading over to The Nice Guy with Ye following the session. Julia Fox, Ye's girlfriend, was seemingly not with the group.



Jones has been compared to Kim Kardashian throughout her career and last night, she wore a skintight black jumpsuit with boots and a matching purse in an outfit that Kim seemingly popularized through her work with Balenciaga last year.

Ye has been going off against the Kardashian family for the last few weeks, making harsh accusations against Kim, her sisters, Kris Jenner, and more. Do you think it's weird that a doppelgänger was with Kanye last night? Check out the photos here.





