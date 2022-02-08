After Julia Fox took some time to clear up those Kanye West breakup rumours that have been floating around, Page Six has exclusively reported that the famous duo is actually in an open relationship.

Sources close to the couple – whose whirlwind romance kicked off on New Year's Eve in Miami – revealed to the outlet that both the actress and rapper are also dating other people. "Their bond transcends typical norms because they're evolved beings why just want each other to be happy," a friend of Fox's shared.

"There is no jealously or bad vibes," they continued. A second source has also confirmed that the "Saint Pablo" hitmaker is "openly seeing" Chaney Jones, an Instagram model who just so happens to look identical to Ye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Jones and West attended a Donda 2 listening party together, which also saw appearances from Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott, with the host's date wearing a sleek black catsuit that looks "eerily similar" to what the KKW Beauty founder wore to the 2021 People's Choice Awards when she accepted her Fashion Icon trophy.

While the father of four explores other romantic avenues, the Uncut Gems star is said to have a "mystery man" of her own that she's been talking to out on the east coast. When addressing the speculation that she and her man had split, Fox told her followers, "Guys, relax. I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself."





"Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore," the 32-year-old shared. Read what else she had to say about all the rumours here, and check back in with HNHH for future updates on Kanye West's love life.

