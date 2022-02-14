Juliye is no more. According to TMZ, Kanye West and Julia Fox's wild romance has come to an end after less than two months. A representative for the actress has confirmed the news to the publication, sharing that, while she and Ye "remain good friends and collaborators," there are "no longer together."

The 32-year-old has also been addressing all of the drama on her own Instagram story. "Y'all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me, a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself, but it's NOT TRUE!!" she began.

"Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up y'all lol and not only that, but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love [with] the man, Jesus Christ. What do [you] guys think I am, 12 years old?!"

The mother of one then went on to reference her previous comments that she "[hasn't] cried since 1997," writing, "And for the record, the only time I cried in 2022 was on February 6th, on my dead BFF [birthday]."

@juliafox/Instagram

Ever the queen of intrigue, Fox capped off her statement with a tease of what's to come in the future. "Anyway, if [you] want the full tea [you're] gonna have to buy the book when it comes out," she said with a smiley face.

TMZ notes that there's no official work on when exactly the pair split, but it could've been anywhere between now and the last time they were publicly pictured together at the beginning of this month for the model's birthday.





As Fox makes it clear that there are no hard feelings between the two, West has continued campaigning for his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to come back to him (all while going on dates with her lookalike), even going as far as accusing the socialite of faking her relationship with "pawn" Skete Davidson – read more about that here.

