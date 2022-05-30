Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s romance is still going strong. On Friday (May 27), the couple was photographed outside Kim’s Calabasas office. Cameras caught Davidson with a shower cap covering his freshly-bleached blonde hair, soon to be matching Kim’s hair. Kim appeared to be on set for a photoshoot and was seen in a nude two-piece Skims set. Kim was also accompanied by her make-up artist, MarioDedivanovic, and her hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Sunday night, Kim revealed the results of her and Davidson's matching hairdo on Instagram after she shared a video of them kissing. Following their Instagram debut in early March, the couple has become more public-facing with their relationship and their support for each other. Davidson recently shared a letter saying that he had parted ways with Saturday Night Live after being a cast member for eight years. The mother of four showed her support for Davidson by posting his most memorable skits from the show on her Instagram story.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2022 - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The couple also attended the Met Gala together earlier this year, which is where Kim debuted her newly-blonde hair. Kim was channeling Marilyn Monroe as the reality star wore an iconic dress that Marilyn herself once wore while famously signing to president John F. Kennedy. Prior to the Met Gala, the couple took their second red carpet together when they attended the White House Correspondents Dinner. In an interview on The Ellen Show, Kim shared that she hopes to hold onto the happiness the gets from Davidson “forever.” You can read more about that here.





