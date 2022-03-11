Kim Kardashian is taking full advantage of her recent legal victory. As you may already know, earlier this month, the mother of four took home a W in her tumultuous divorce from Kanye West after a judge granted her request to be declared legally single. Now, just over a week later, she's sharing her first pictures of her boyfriend, Pete Davidson with the world.

"Whose car are we gonna take?" the mother of four captioned her most recent photo dump, which kicks off with a picture of her crouched down in a shiny silver coat (that looks an awful lot like the one Ye allegedly bought for her, as TMZ points out) and a pair of thigh-high metallic stiletto boots.

David Livingston/Getty Images

In the second picture, Kardashian can be seen seated on the floor, her man laid out in front of her, peering up for a kiss as she looks down at him. Next. we have a blurry close-up of the reality star, followed by a black and white shot of a selfie taken by Davidson, complete with a duck face-clad appearance from his girlfriend.

The last picture is a screenshot from Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner's 2010 film The Town, which features the dialogue where she stole her caption from. "I need your help. I can't tell you what it is... You can never ask me about it later, and we're gonna hurt some people," the former's character says to the Marvel star, who responds, "Whose car are we gonna take?"

While Kardashian has officially introduced her 291 million Instagram followers to her new man, Davidson remains off of social media, with sources noting that his departure from IG after a brief stint had nothing to do with the harassment he was hit with from Ye and some of his fans.

Just a few days ago, the 41-year-old spoke on the Saturday Night Live cast member publicly for the first time – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for more updates on your favourite celebrity couples.

[Via]