Yesterday (May 21), Pete Davidson shared a sincere message on his Instagram following his leaving of Saturday Night Live. The celeb joined the comedy sketch series back in 2014, and now his time has come to an end. He, along with other castmates Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney said farewell to the award-winning show.

In his goodbye post, Davidson reflected on his time with the series, saying, "I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then." He went on to thank numerous people for aiding in his growth, stating, " I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion."

Though he delivered some sad news, his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, seems to be supporting him along the way. In an effort to pay tribute to her boyfriend for all of his hard work, the mother of four took to her Instagram story to post a collage of some of his most iconic skits from the show.

The montage included more than ten images of the 28-year-old that greatly displayed how much he's changed over time. Right in the center, Davidson is seen wearing a red hat that reads, "Goodbye SNL."

Kim and Pete have been dating for a while now, and while their relationship has seen its fair share of drama, the two seem to be happier than ever. In fact, when asked about their bond on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast, Kim stated, "It feels good just to know that like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that like, not a lot of people know about."