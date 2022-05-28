Pete Davidson had a historic run over the span of eight years on Saturday Night Live, but now, the comedian has his eyes set on bigger, brighter, and better sites, which just may take him to the City of Angels, according to a new report from TMZ.

On Saturday, May 28th, the Staten Island native was spotted in Los Angeles, hanging out with his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. The mother of four, of course, was hard at work on a SKIMS photoshoot, strutting around in an earth-toned set and some heeled boots, her long blonde hair spilling down her shoulders.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Cameras caught Davidson kicking back at the media mogul's office, a shower cap on his head as he bleached his own hair, perhaps to match the 41-year-old's for their next date night out on the town.

It remains unclear exactly where the Good Mourning actor will be looking at houses, but he certainly has no shortage of options. As for Kardashian, she seems to be content in a relationship with someone who isn't attacking her family on social media the way that her ex, Kanye West, developed a habit of doing.

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old apologized to her siblings, their partners, and her mom for any harm that her previous marriage may have caused, promising that she won't ever put them in a position where they're being hurt because of a man in her life again – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

