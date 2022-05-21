Things are majorly shaking up over at Saturday Night Live. The iconic sketch comedy series has existed for decades, evolving with the culture from one generation to the next. According to Deadline, this latest news is the biggest change that the show has seen in a while, if not ever, as four key players will reportedly be leaving at the conclusion of this season.

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels did say that 2022 would be the "year of change," and he wasn't kidding. Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney are all confirmed to be leaving.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt exited last summer and for months there have been whispers about Michael Che making a departure. The news regarding Davidson has been expected as he was widely absent, and most contributed that to his dust-up with Kanye West. He has been an SNL staple since 2014 and made history as one of the show's youngest members to ever grace the stage.

While some have blamed Kim Kardashian for Davidson's exit, the actor isn't out of the game. He will star in Bupkis, a Peacock series he co-created that also has an executive producer credit from Lorne Michaels.

Check out some funny compilation SNL moments from Davidson, Bryant, McKinnon, and Mooney below.

