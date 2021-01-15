At the beginning of the month, media outlets began reporting that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were moving forward with their divorce. Since then, rumors of Ye's alleged new relationship with makeup influencer Jeffree Starr have been flooding the headlines leaving Kim "humiliated." Kimye's union was rumored to be in trouble as far back as July 2020, but People magazine is now reporting that it actually went south months before that.

An industry source told the magazine today that, "the love story between Kim and Kanye has been over for a long time, more than a year. They adored each other but have too many differences."



Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

"Kim has become more independent and has lost patience with his antics, rants, the presidential campaign and tweets," the source continued, adding that "Kim is capable of moving her life forward without him. She is busy studying [to be a lawyer], running her business, promoting it, and raising their children. That is what she wants to do."

Another source told People that Kim intends to do everything in her power to make sure Kanye can maintain a good relationship with their four children. "She will do everything she can for the kids to have a great relationship with Kanye," that source explained. "She just doesn't want to be married to him."



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Earlier in the week, a source claimed Kim was reportedly humiliated by the Jeffree Starr and Kanye West media coverage. "Kim is humiliated by everything with Jeffree and the divorce as a whole," said a source to The Sun. "She has a lot of friends and a lot of respect in the makeup world so she was embarrassed with all of those Jeffree rumors."

