It's been an interesting year in the world of the Kardashian-Wests, to say the least. At one point deemed "relationship goals," the marriage of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appears to be deteriorating in front of our eyes. Don't forget that Kanye even accepted the fate of divorce if it were to happen during his first and only presidential rally.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

According to People, things haven't necessarily gotten better between the couple, though it appears that they're happily co-existing for the sake of their four children. They've been "living separate lives" within their marriage, a source says, revealing that they're both married yet focused on their own endeavors.

"Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his," the source said. "Their lives don't overlap much." Adding that Kim "seems happy" and is largely focused on her work.

"She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform," the source added. "This is her passion." Kim Kardashian's been at the forefront of criminal justice reform in the past few years, working alongside the Trump administration to grant non-violent offenders clemency. Most recently, Kim was fighting to pause Brandon Bernard's death penalty that ultimately moved forward after the Supreme Court denied a request for a delay.

Meanwhile, Kanye West seems to be putting his efforts towards fashion, music, and other ventures away from his lady. Most recently, Pusha T revealed that Kanye West, along with the Neptunes, will be handling the entirety of the production on his next body of work. Though no release date has been set, it appears that he's been hard at work on a few music projects including Playboi Carti's new album.



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

[Via]