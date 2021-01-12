The rumors insinuating that Kanye West and Jeffree Star had been hooking up have been debunked by multiple sources, including Jeffree himself, but the speculation was enough to have Kim Kardashian, Kanye's wife, feeling "humiliated" and "embarrassed" according to The Sun.

Jeffree Star has responded to the rumors by claiming that's he's never even hung out with Kanye, let alone gotten intimate with the legendary artist. Ava Louise, the TikTok influencer who spread the rumors, shot back and claimed that she was lying the entire time, profiting off the situation and reportedly receiving a cease and desist letter from Kris Jenner.



Jason Koerner/Getty Images

With everything that has happened in the last few weeks, including the rumors that Kanye and Kim are headed towards a divorce, Kim is seemingly "humiliated" about it all. "Kim is humiliated by everything with Jeffree and the divorce as a whole," said a source to the publication. "She has a lot of friends and a lot of respect in the makeup world so she was embarrassed with all of those Jeffree rumors."



Lars Niki/Getty Images

Jeffree and Kim were previously on good terms, supporting each other and posing for pictures a few years ago. It's unclear how this scandal will affect their friendship moving forward.



Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images -- Kim Kardashian West, Jeffree Star, James Charles, and Amanda Ensing

We will keep you posted on any updates regarding Kim and Kanye's rumored divorce.

