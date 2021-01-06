Late yesterday afternoon, PageSix reported that sources close to Kim Kardashian and Kanye Westconfirmed the couple is moving forward with their divorce. Kim has apparently already linked up with a high profile celeb divorce attorney to begin settlement discussions. "They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source told the publication. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.” New sources are reporting that while Ye is sad about the marriage ending, he was not blindsided by the news.



Lars Niki/WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards/Getty Images

People magazine reported on the new information about the rap veteran's feelings regarding the end of his marriage. "He knows that she's done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future," a source told the outlet. "He's okay. He's sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it's coming soon."

For the past few months, rumors about their imminent divorce have been in the air since Kanye's campaign for the presidency. The pair noticeably did not spend Christmas together. "Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done," a source added.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The source also explained that "Ye found KUWTK 'unbearable'," and that he wants "nothing to do" with the Kardashian-Jenner clan anymore.

We'll keep you updated on the couple's divorce proceedings.

