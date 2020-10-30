Kim Kardashian turned 40 years old on October 21st and over the past week, she was able to spend time with her family on a private island. While this trip ultimately got the meme treatment due to a tone-deaf post on social media, there is no denying that the getaway must have been nice for everyone considering how the pandemic has affected everyone's mental health for the worse.

Kim's husband, the always interesting Kanye West, has been busy over the past week as he did a massive interview with Joe Rogan all while continuing his Presidential campaign efforts. In between all of this, he was able to arrange the birthday present of a lifetime for Kim. As you can see in the Instagram post below, Kanye got Kim a hologram of her father, Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003. In the clip, the hologram directly addresses Kim, telling her how proud he is of all of her efforts, especially when it comes to being a lawyer.

"For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad," Kim said. "It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime."

This is quite possibly one of the most elaborate gifts we have ever seen, especially given just how lifelike it is. Kim has stated numerous times how much her father meant to her, and we're sure this is a gift she will be thinking about and replaying, for a very long time.

