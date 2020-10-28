It was just a week ago that Kim Kardashian rang in her 40th birthday, and to celebrate her big day, the Kardashian-Jenners jet-setted to the Caribbean. Kim shared photos of her island getaway with her loved ones and wrote on Instagram that her sisters recreated her most memorable birthday moments that she's enjoyed throughout her life. While it all seemed like a great time, Kim Kardashian was tacked with being "tone deaf" as she penned a note about getting back her sense of normalcy while on a private island with a few dozen of her closest friends.

"For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today," Kim tweeted. "Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time."

She wrote about dancing, kayaking, swimming near whales, watching a movie on the beach, and noted that she is "humbly reminded" of her privilege. Unsurprisingly, these tweets caused the masses to implode that they reminded Kim Kardashian that millions are unemployed and facing financial crises as she shares photos of her private island getaway. That prompted not only criticism but an overflow of memes, a few of which we've gathered together below.