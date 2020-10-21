Before empty stadiums became the norm, Kanye West was renting out huge spaces for grandiose romantic gestures, proposing to Kim Kardashian at the San Francisco Giants’ AT&T Park back in 2013.

The couple is constantly plagued with divorce rumors, with the chatter seemingly intensifying in 2020. Kanye West appears to be splitting his time between Wyoming and Atlanta as he expands his Yeezy empire, while Kim is stationed in Los Angeles with their children. During Kanye's reported bipolar episode this summer, it was heavily rumored that the couple would be breaking up but, alas, they look to have made it through yet another media-induced down period in their relationship.

As Kim celebrates her fortieth birthday today, her friends and family are sharing their favorite memories with the star from over the years. Kanye joined in on the fun, remembering his 2013 proposal, posting a picture on Twitter.

"Been doing empty stadiums," wrote Ye. "Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much."

It's nice to see Kanye being openly romantic with his wife again, especially after his claims this summer that he thought about divorcing her for meeting with Meek Mill.

Happy birthday, Kim!



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

