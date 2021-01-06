Though once deemed "relationship goals," it appears that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian might no longer be together. According to PageSix, sources close to the situation say that "divorce is imminent" for the couple. Kim has reportedly powered up with high-profile celebrity divorce-attorney Laura Wasser to help with divorce settlement discussions. "They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source told the publication. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”



Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images

Over the past few months, rumors of their divorce have circulated frequently following Kanye West's campaign for president. Last summer, he revealed that he asked his wife to have an abortion before admitting that he was okay with getting a divorce. He also said that she slept with Meek Mill, a rumor that was later debunked.

The two notably didn't spend Christmas together. Kanye spent his time in Wyoming and Kim with her side of the family. "Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done," the source added.

Another source confirmed the divorce is underway, though it seems that Kanye's issues were related to their reality show. "[Kanye] Is completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them," the source said, adding that 'Ye found KUWTK "unbearable."

Their family home in Calabasas, California, which was described by the Architectural Digest as "an oasis of purity and light," is reportedly at the center of their divorce settlement conversation.

