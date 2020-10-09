As election season rolls on, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have escaped for family time in the Dominican Republic. The presidential hopeful and his reality star wife were vacationing in the D.R. back in August, and they've returned to their palatial resort location for one-on-one time—well, with their four kids in tow. Just yesterday (October 7), Kanye West took to Twitter to promote his "Vote Kanye" election merch as he even pretended to place a cap on Kamala Harris as he watched the vice presidential debate.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

As the fate of Kanye's political aspirations hangs in the balance, Kim Kardashian shared photos of her family. "Dinner Dates in the DR," she captioned her Instagram upload that included one of her children hanging on her while eldest daughter North sat calmly next to her dad. This follows another date night post that Ye recently shared on Twitter, debunking reports that the Wests are headed to divorce court.

After Kanye called out his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, and ranted on Twitter not long ago, the status of his marriage to Kim became the talk of tabloid and speculative reports. However, it looks as if the West crew is doing just fine.