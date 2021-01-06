We're witnessing the end of an era as it was reported last night that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were getting a divorce after six years of marriage. Throughout the entirety of their relationship, the world has been warned of a would-be divorce nearly every month, but it seems as though they're actually getting it done this time as Kim has reportedly hired a powerful divorce lawyer to help her through the situation.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As you can likely imagine, the internet was shocked by the news, which was broken by Page Six, reacting quickly on Twitter and other social media platforms. Given the couple's high-profile nature, some comments about the reported divorce were quite vicious, and others were pretty funny. "Kanye couldn't keep up with the Kardashians," said one fan. "Somebody said that kim and kanye gotta sit north down to let her know that sometimes things go south," joked another.

Some people are wishing this wakes something up in Kanye, hoping that this signals the beginning of an era similar to 808s and Heartbreak. Others are choosing not to focus on the music at all, wishing the couple well as they get past the stress of a possible divorce.



John Lamparski/Getty Images

Considering there have been false reports about Kim and Kanye's divorce for six years, this latest report should be taken with a grain of salt. Hopefully, we hear from both parties making up KimYe so that this can be cleared up.

Check out some reactions to the news below.