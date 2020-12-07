To refresh your memory, it has been four long years since Kid Cudi released a solo album. Fans have been holding themselves over listening to Passion, Pain, & Demon Slayin' and Kids See Ghosts, in the meantime — patiently awaiting his new music.

Since assuring fans for the second time last month that he had new material on the way — teasing not one, but two possible new albums — the anticipation has been real. He first teased one of the two aforementioned albums, Man On The Moon III, back in October, dropping a trailer with the caption, "The trilogy continues... soon." Then, in November he tweeted, "The music is coming. I promise."

Evidently, he has managed to keep his promise, as he just announced the album's official release date, Friday December 11, on Twitter along with an updated trailer, and pre-order availability. In typical 2020 artist fashion, Cudi is releasing the album at merely a moment's notice, setting the release date just four days ahead of his announcement. But let's be honest, the album couldn't come fast enough.

Man On The Moon III — a nod to its predecessors, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, 2009, and Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, 2010 — will include features by a few familiar faces, like Skepta, Trippie Redd, Phoebe Bridgers, and the late Pop Smoke. In early October, Cudi warned fans via Twitter that this project "Will be nothing like any of my previous work just like all my releases. My first 2 albums were meant to be untopped. I didn't even think Id live to make another record after motm 2... My point is, u cant top timeless. And that was what we aim for everytime," he added. Let's hope he delivers.