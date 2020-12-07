Man On The Moon III
- TVKid Cudi & 50 Cent Have Big Plans On The HorizonKid Cudi reveals that he and 50 Cent will be working together on a TV show.By Aron A.
- NumbersKid Cudi Charts 10 New "MOTM3" Songs On Billboard Hot 100Kid Cudi debuts 10 new songs on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersKid Cudi & Jack Harlow's First Week Sales Numbers RevealedKid Cudi and Jack Harlow came through with some admirable numbers this past week.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKid Cudi Announces "Man On The Moon III" Deluxe AlbumKid Cudi is gearing up to drop "The Cudder Cut."By Alexander Cole
- MusicKid Cudi's "Man On The Moon III" First Week Sales Projections Are InCan Cudi beat out Taylor Swift for the top spot?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicKid Cudi Feels "Slept On As A Rapper" & Talks Pop Smoke Collab On "MOTMIII"Cudi explained why he felt it was necessary to take risks on his latest project.By Erika Marie
- NewsKid Cudi Drops "Show Out" With Pop Smoke & Skepta Off "Man On The Moon III"Off of Kid Cudi's highly anticipated album release, "Man On The Moon III" comes his collaboration with Skepta, and the late, great Pop Smoke.By Ellie Spina
- Music VideosKid Cudi Loses Grip In New "She Knows This" VideoKid Cudi takes it back to his classic sound on "She Knows This," which officially lands a self-destructive new video. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureKid Cudi's "Man On The Moon III" Drops Tomorrow & The Anticipation Is RealICYMI, Kid Cudi's "Man On The Moon III" is dropping tomorrow, so naturally, fans can't stop talking about it. By Ellie Spina
- MusicKid Cudi Says Travis Scott Pushed Him To Be More Lyrical On New AlbumKid Cudi reveals Travis Scott's influence on "Man On The Moon III." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKid Cudi "Man On the Moon III" Release Date Is HereAfter promising fans new music, Kid Cudi finally just announced the release date of his upcoming album, "Man On The Moon III."By Ellie Spina