Kid Cudi's beloved debut album, Man On The Moon: The End of the Day, turns 10 next month (on September 15, to be exact). Feel old yet? To celebrate the anniversary of an album that is often credited for creating a shift in the sound of hip hop, he will be teaming up with Stance to release three different pairs of high-socks. What better way to show off that you have good taste in music than rocking these on your feet? One of the designs dons the album's cover, while the other two use some classic Cudi graphics. As of now, all the socks only seem to be available through Stance's European online store, selling for £15.99.

The Kids See Ghosts member has been keeping very busy recently, announcing a slew of projects and collaborations. He recently dropped new merch with the popping brand, Cactus Plant Flea Market. He announced a new album, Entergalactic, coming next year, which will be accompanied by a Kenya Barris-directed animated show on Netflix. And on top of all that, Cudi will be diving deeper into his acting career, as he will star in the upcoming HBO series, We Are Who We Are, and the movie, Bill & Ted Face The Music.