Kenny Mason & Freddie Gibbs Slow It Down On "Much Money"

Joshua Robinson
April 16, 2021 10:41
Kenny Mason links up with Freddie Gibbs for the previously teased "ruff" cut "Much Money."


Since releasing Angelic Hoodratlast April, Kenny Mason has been making a name for himself as one of the most captivating new Hip-Hop acts coming out of Atlanta right now. The young artist is known for experimenting with alternative rock soundscapes, but his talent as a lyricist is undeniable, as seen on his newly released Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut.

The new deluxe extension to his critically acclaimed debut features the slew of singles that Kenny has been dropping since February (including "Partments," "Pup," and "Rih") as well as a couple of his previously heard 2020 "Ruff" singles. The Denzel Curry-assisted "A+" and the soul sampling "Much Money" made the Supercut, but the latter appeared on Kenny Mason's deluxe album with a newly added and completely unexpected guest feature: Freddie Gibbs.

Check out Kenny Mason and Freddie Gibbs' "Much Money" collaboration below, and be sure to give the rest of the Atlanta artist's Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut album a listen here, as well.

Quotable Lyrics

First to the money, I hit my geeker with a Tina
I moved on to the yayo, I was finished with the reefer
Fifty in this MAC-11, 'bout to shoot at the polices
As I was chillin' in the strip club, fuck a liberia

