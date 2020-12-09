Kenny Mason & Denzel Curry Connect On "A+"

Though Denzel Curry has been feeling underappreciated of late, that hasn't stopped him from laying waste to any instrumental in his path. As it happens, the latest target arrives courtesy of Kenny Mason, who came through to offer up his brand new single "a+" this afternoon. Immediately fueled by a few innocuous synthesizers, some bouncy percussion immediately slams this one into banger territory. "Some n***a just passed away, shit seem like an average day," spits Kenny. "This new stick cost half a K, n***as too up to lack today."

Alongside another charismatic lyricist, Curry's own character has all the more to shine. It's no secret that the Floridian is one of the game's best technicians, as versatile as any rapper. Yet there's something notably pure about hearing him body a hard-hitting beat, especially when he comes through with a slick double-time verse. Coming out of a ridiculously hard "Deez/D's" scheme, Denzel proceeds to float as he wraps "a+" up with an energetic performance.

Check it out now, and sound off if you're digging the chemistry between Kenny Mason and Denzel Curry.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Denzel, no need for details, I'm just a young male

Who takin' dumb Ls, proceed to prevail

I went through mad hell, the boy cannot fail

You a servant 'til you die at twenty-one

Knew a lotta ni**as that put crackers on the run