Kenny Mason Releases Debut Album "Angelic Hoodrat"

After carefully crafting his debut album for two years, Kenny Mason has officially arrived with Angelic Hoodrat.

The Atlanta rapper represents the "other" in his city, carving out his own lane and succeeding in doing so. The alternative sound he has created is creative and visceral, depicting real-life experiences and melding together different genres and vibes.

We had heard a couple of songs from Angelic Hoodrat prior to its release but today, he completes his mission and allows millions into his world.

After popping up on the soundtrack to Euphoria, Kenny Mason's future is undeniably bright. Start paying attention to this rising artist and listen to his debut studio album below, available everywhere now.

Tracklist:

1. Firestarter

2. Angelic Hoodrat

3. PTSD

4. Lean

5. Chevron

6. Handles

7. Metal Wings

8. 30

9. Pretty Thoughts

10. Anti-Gravity

11. Angels Calling // My Dad

12. Once Again

13. U In A Gang // Exxon

14. Hit