Kenny Mason Releases Debut Album "Angelic Hoodrat"

April 15, 2020 15:19
Angelic Hoodrat
Kenny Mason

Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason releases his debut studio album "Angelic Hoodrat."


After carefully crafting his debut album for two years, Kenny Mason has officially arrived with Angelic Hoodrat.

The Atlanta rapper represents the "other" in his city, carving out his own lane and succeeding in doing so. The alternative sound he has created is creative and visceral, depicting real-life experiences and melding together different genres and vibes. 

We had heard a couple of songs from Angelic Hoodrat prior to its release but today, he completes his mission and allows millions into his world. 

After popping up on the soundtrack to Euphoria, Kenny Mason's future is undeniably bright. Start paying attention to this rising artist and listen to his debut studio album below, available everywhere now.

Tracklist:

1. Firestarter
2. Angelic Hoodrat
3. PTSD
4. Lean
5. Chevron
6. Handles
7. Metal Wings
8. 30
9. Pretty Thoughts
10. Anti-Gravity
11. Angels Calling // My Dad
12. Once Again
13. U In A Gang // Exxon
14. Hit

