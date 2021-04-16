Kenny Mason Extends 2020's "Angelic Hoodrat" With An Impressive & Versatile "Supercut"

After months of impressive singles, Kenny Mason has finally returned with Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut. Since earlier this February, the Atlanta artist has been getting fans and listeners ready by dropping off experimental and genre-hopping singles such as "Partments," "Pup," "Play Ball," and "Rih."

Now, the Angelic Hoodrat himself has dropped the long-awaited Supercut, which serves as a deluxe extension to last spring's Angelic Hoodrat. The new project arrives on April 16, 2021, almost exactly one year after Angelic Hoodrat landed on April 15, 2020. Supercut, while technically being a deluxe, actually hits steaming services as a project of its own.

Contrary to 2020's Angelic Hoodrat, Kenny Mason's deluxe Supercut isn't an entirely solo outing. The project not only includes guest appearances from other artists; it boasts high-profile contributions from rappers and singers such as Denzel Curry, Freddie Gibbs, Angel White, and Ambar Lucid. At twelve tracks, the deluxe album further exemplifies Kenny's versatility, expounding on his signature glitchy rap and alternative rock sound with bubbly trap beats, soul sampling lyrical exercises, and smooth, spaced-out melodies.

Check out Kenny Mason's Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut below and let us know how you're feeling about the Atlanta artist's latest release.

Tracklist:

1. 43

2. Rih

3. A+ (feat. Denzel Curry)

4. Fasho

5. Much Money (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

6. Play Ball

7. Pup

8. Titan (feat. Angel White)

9. Breathe Again (Feat. Ambar Lucid)

10. Partments

11. 4ever

12. Storm