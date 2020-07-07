mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kenny Mason Delivers His Smooth New Single "Storm"

Aron A.
July 07, 2020 14:12
Storm
Kenny Mason

Kenny Mason is back with some new heat.


Atlanta's Kenny Mason is only a few months removed from his debut project, Angelic Hoodrat. It was a breath of fresh air in these times, especially as he showcases an array of influences and versatility over the course of 14 tracks. The rapper has a lot more work in the stash, including a track with Denzel Curry on the way. This week, he returned with a brand new single titled, "Storm." Mason continues to make even deeper connections between the sounds of lo-fi and trap. He teeters into his technical prowess and dips into unconventional flows over the laid-back keys and crunchy drums. The song reflects on the current social climate and injustices that are going on in the world through his own experiences and point of view. 

Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Talk to a dog, she only say -- back 
Cops shootin' stars, we probably gon' shoot back
Nobody'll shoot back, got at my roots
But I can't battle with blue badges, rather get blue stacks

 

