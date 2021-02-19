Kenny Mason Paints A Portrait About Life In The "Partments"

Kenny Mason has quietly been dropping some of the best music coming out of Atlanta for a while now. Following a string of impressive singles in 2019, the West Atlanta artist unleashed his debut album Angelic Hoodrat. The astonishing effort showcased his wealth of talents from his undeniable lyrical abilities to his incredible ear for rock-infused rap.

Following the release and warm reception of Angelic Hoodrat, Mason continued having a stellar year by appearing on Deante' Hitchcock's deluxe version of Better and collaborating with artists such as J.I.D., IDK, and Denzel Curry.

Now the "Hit" upstart is back with his first solo release of the year, treating listeners with the amorphous single "Partments." Clocking in at a two-minute runtime, Mason's latest single is already pretty short, but the song's length doesn't deter the Atlanta artist from drifting from a hard-hitting rap opening to a lush acoustic rock ballad in the song's second half. A song about life in apartments, "Partments" is another impressive artistic statement from Kenny Mason.

"Partments" is reportedly set to appear on Mason's follow-up to last summer's Angelic Hoodrat, be that a deluxe version of the critically acclaimed project or a new record rumored to be titled Super Cut.

Give "Partments" a listen and be on the lookout for more new music from Kenny Mason.

Quotable Lyrics

Don’t do nothing for me bitch I'm straight

Won’t do nothing for me if I wait

I can paint a portrait with these stains

I can make a fortune with my pain