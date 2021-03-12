mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kenny Mason Unleashes Glitchy Single "Pup" & Announces New Project

Joshua Robinson
March 12, 2021 10:51
Kenny Mason "Pup" is the ambitious new single from his upcoming project, 'Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut.'


Atlanta artist Kenny Mason follows up last month's genre-switching single "Partments" with a "Pup," a new track that's even more ambitious and sonically amorphous. Originally teased by Kenny Mason last fall under the name of "alien004.mp3," his latest single is a nearly five-minute deep dive into the Angelic Hoodrat's vast musical range. "Pup" also joins ranks with "Partments" as another single from Mason's upcoming project, the highly-anticipated Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut.

"Pup" is grounded by a glitchy beat that sporadically flips between grimy rap sonics, sparse electronic soundscapes, and guitar-laden overtures, yet Kenny Mason doesn't skip a step while mastering the disparate styles housed on his latest single. Similar to his last single "Partments," "Pup" is cinematically split into two different parts, with the second section of the single featuring the jumbled and menacing lyricism that the "Hit" rapper became widely known for.

According to Complex, Mason's upcoming deluxe album is set to arrive on April 16, and in addition to "Partments" and the newly-released "Pup," Supercut will also feature nine previously unheard songs. Get ready for the Angelic Hoodrat follow-up by checking out the video for "PuP" below.

Quotable Lyrics

You think you talented, I wanna challenge it
I wanna feast on that flesh like I'm famished, yeah
I want a threesome but she cannot balance it
I'm in the three but I'm straight out of Campbellton

