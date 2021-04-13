Freddie Gibbs is having a hell of a run right now. Following his triumphant run in the past two years that included the release of Bandana and the Grammy-nominated Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs has certainly received the credit he rightfully deserves but he's also shown signs of growth with tracks like "Winter In America."



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

After the release of "Big Boss Rabbit," the rapper revealed some details about his upcoming album which is supposedly titled SSS, though it's unclear what that stands for. Among the revelations made was a list of producers that he's locked in with. Usual suspects like Madlib and The Alchemist were included alongside names like Metro Boomin and Mike Will Made It. He also revealed that he would be locking in with Pharrell Williams which made coke rap purists ecstatic over the possibilities of Pusha T potentially hoping on the track, as well.

Last night, the rapper took to the 'Gram where he shared a photo of himself and Pharrell posted up together in some sort of conference room (presumably in Miami) with a Beats speaker and their phones connected. Gibbs shared the photo along with an emoji of a rabbit and a skateboard, indicating that they have some heat coming soon.



David Klein/Getty Images

This would not be the first time the artists connected together. Back in 2012, Pharrell made a surprising cameo on Freddie Gibbs' Baby Face Killa mixtape on "The Diet" which has been excluded from streaming services but is available to find on YouTube.

Are you excited for Freddie Gibbs' forthcoming project, SSS?