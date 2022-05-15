Kendrick Lamar & Tanna Leone Team Up For Pharrell-Produced Track, "Mr. Morale"

Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers remains in constant rotation following its Friday release, and today, we're back with another track for you – "Mr. Morale" featuring Tanna Leone, which also happens to boast production from Pharrell Williams, who K-Dot previously collaborated with on "Alright."

Over the three-and-a-half-minute-long tune, listeners hear the father of two reflect on generational trauma and living life in excess, citing both R. Kelly and Oprah Winfrey as two famous faces that have been in close proximity to abuse throughout their own lives.

The album's sixteenth track closes with a poignant quote from German writer and philosopher Eckhart Tolle, who reminds us, "People get taken over by this pain-body / Because this energy field that almost has a life of its own / It needs to, periodically, feed on more unhappiness."

Other Lamar tracks that we've spotlighted this weekend include "We Cry Together" featuring Taylour Paige, "Silent Hill" with Kodak Black, and "Purple Hearts" featuring both Summer Walker and Ghostface Killah.

Quotable Lyrics:

Enoch, your father's just detoxed, my callin' is right on time

Transformation, I must had a thousand lives

And like three thousand wives

You should know that I'm slightly off

Fightin' off demons that been outside

Better known as myself, I'm a demigod

Every thought is creative, sometimes I'm afraid of my open mind