Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was one of the most highly anticipated projects of the year, and now that it's here, the reactions continue to pour in. A recent one that's caught Instagram's attention comes from Pharrell Williams, who produced "Mr. Morale," and was clearly very hyped about his latest collaboration with K-Dot.

"This is how it felt to make 'Mr. Morale' with @kendricklamar and @tanna.duh. MR. MORALE & THE BIG STEPPERS out now," the legendary producer captioned a video montage of him blasting the song.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

"I'm baaaaack," the 49-year-old can be heard saying near the beginning of the clip. Next, he marvels at some of his friend's lyrics, "I must’ve had 3000 lives and 3000 wives — are y’all listening to the shit this muthaf*cka’s saying?" Pharrell asked the camera.

Friends like Busta Rhymes, Big Sean, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, and Snoh Aalegra all dropped by the comment section to show Skateboard P and Lamar some love.

If you're a fan of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, you'll be happy to know that the father of two announced hours after his project's arrival that he'll be headed out on a worldwide tour this July, kicking off in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and rounding out in New Zealand this December.

Check out the full list of tour dates here, read more about the album's production credits here, and if you haven't already, stream Kendrick Lamar's fifth studio album, featuring Blxst, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Taylour Paige, and more here.

