Kendrick Lamar Collides With Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah On "Purple Hearts"

It has been five long years since we've received a new album from Kendrick Lamar and at the moment, Hip Hop is feasting now that the TDE hitmaker has returned with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Since Lamar announced the project's arrival last month, critics and enthusiasts have penned speculative think-pieces about what we could expect, and now, social media timelines are in shambles as the world streams the record in real-time offering their takes on each track.

Features include looks from Baby Keem, Blxst, Portishead's Beth Gibbons, Kodak Black, and more, and although we will certainly highlight several of these impressive songs in the days to come, right now, we're drawing attention to "Purple Hearts." The mellow vibe shows K-Dot sharing space with R&B songbird Summer Walker and Wu-Tang icon Ghostface Killah, making for an unexpected slow-burning trifecta.

Stream "Purple Hearts" for yourself and let us know what you think of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers thus far.

Quotable Lyrics

This my undisputed truth, uh-huh

My life is like forbidden fruit

My b*tch know better than I do

A woman's worth, I barely went to church

I'd rather fast with you