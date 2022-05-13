mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kendrick Lamar Collides With Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah On "Purple Hearts"

Erika Marie
May 13, 2022 00:38
926 Views
195
6
Kendrick LamarKendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar

Purple Hearts
Kendrick Lamar Feat. Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
83% (22)
Rate
18 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

The TDE hitmaker is back with his Friday his 13th delivery, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers."


It has been five long years since we've received a new album from Kendrick Lamar and at the moment, Hip Hop is feasting now that the TDE hitmaker has returned with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Since Lamar announced the project's arrival last month, critics and enthusiasts have penned speculative think-pieces about what we could expect, and now, social media timelines are in shambles as the world streams the record in real-time offering their takes on each track.

Features include looks from Baby Keem, Blxst, Portishead's Beth Gibbons, Kodak Black, and more, and although we will certainly highlight several of these impressive songs in the days to come, right now, we're drawing attention to "Purple Hearts." The mellow vibe shows K-Dot sharing space with R&B songbird Summer Walker and Wu-Tang icon Ghostface Killah, making for an unexpected slow-burning trifecta.

Stream "Purple Hearts" for yourself and let us know what you think of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers thus far.

Quotable Lyrics

This my undisputed truth, uh-huh
My life is like forbidden fruit
My b*tch know better than I do
A woman's worth, I barely went to church
I'd rather fast with you

Kendrick Lamar Summer Walker Ghostface Killah Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kendrick Lamar Collides With Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah On "Purple Hearts"
195
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject