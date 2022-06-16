Once again, Kelsey Nicole has stepped forward to defend herself against rumors. The former best friend of Megan Thee Stallion has been one of the many factors at the center of the July 2020 shooting involving the rapper and Tory Lanez. As the second anniversary of the incident nears, Megan sat down with Rolling Stone to detail the events, including what she alleged happened following the shooting. Megan has openly accused Lanez, her former friend, of shooting her in the foot during an argument or altercation, and Kelsey was said to have been at the scene, as well.

In her Rolling Stone feature, Megan alleged that Lanez offered to invest in Kelsey's business, but that is an accusation that Kelsey has denied.

After Megan's soundbites from her interview went viral, Kelsey took to Instagram to share a video where she called it all social media games. She also seems ready to share her side of the story, something that the public has been anticipating for years, but that still will occur in her time. When an Instagram user commented that Kelsey was "fake" for choosing money over her friendship with Megan, the new mom clapped back to set the record straight.

"That's the problem . No n*gga gave me money," she replied. "She LIED about me getting money from anyone . LIED . Move around."

During her interview, Megan said:

“I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?' She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the fuck do you mean, ‘Your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me.’" “This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, ‘Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that.’ And all I know was, from that day on, she never said nothing else about the whole situation online.”

Check out Kelsey Nicole's response to the Instagram user below.