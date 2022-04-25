Megan Thee Stallion's sit-down interview with Gayle King aired on CBS Mornings on Monday where the rapper shared her side of the story on her ongoing case against Tory Lanez. It's the first time Megan has publicly opened up about details surrounding the case, and she didn't hold back. The rapper detailed what led up to the moment where Tory allegedly fired the shots, and also revealed what occurred in the aftermath.



David Livingston/Getty Images

At one point, Megan alleges that Tory offered her and her friend, Kelsey Nicole, after Meg was struck in the foot. Meg said that she dropped to her knees and crawled to someone's driveway after she was shot. "I can't believe he shot me," Meg recounted of her reaction after she was shot. Gayle inquired about Tory's reaction afterward.

"He's apologizing. He's saying, 'I'm so sorry. Please don't tell anybody. I'll give y'all a million dollars if y'all don't say nothing.' And I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' I'm like, 'why are you offering me money right now? Help me.' If you sorry, just help me," Megan told Gayle King.

Elsewhere in the interview, Megan Thee Stallion responded to Tory Lanez alleging that sexual tension between them is what led to the shooting. "I think that he is trying to deflect from the fact that he committed a crime," she said, denying that the two ever had a sexual relationship.

Tory Lanez was arrested during a court hearing earlier this year for violating a court order. A judge prohibited Tory from speaking the case publicly, which he ended up doing anyway. He was later released on $350,000 bail.

We'll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the case.