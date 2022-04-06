Tory Lanez found himself in hot water during his latest court hearing. The judge determined the rapper was in violation of Megan Thee Stallion's criminal protection order in his ongoing case.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Tory was briefly taken into custody after the judge raised his bail to $350K. The rapper quickly posted bail and emerged from the courthouse with a smile on his face. Rolling Stoner Senior Reporter Nancy Dillon shared updates on the hearing in real-time and later caught Tory on his way out of the courthouse. Though he didn't say much, he hopped in his Lamborghini and told the press that he felt "amazing."

Later on in the day, the rapper announced that he had new music on the way as part of Fargo Fridays, stating that he was heading to the studio. Given that he already violated the court order once, it might be a bad move for him to even make the most subtle of references to the ongoing case.

Judge David Herriford heard arguments from attorneys for Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion before concluding that some of his posts on social media included "clear messages" towards the "Savage" rapper. The tweet in question appears to be from February when the two exchanged shots on social media. "Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends … and I got caught … that’s what I apologized for … it’s sick how u Spun it tho,” he said at the time," Tory wrote on Feb. 23rd. The judge determined that the "U" Tory referenced was Megan Thee Stallion.